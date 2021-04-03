FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $279.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.00 and its 200 day moving average is $261.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 220,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after buying an additional 155,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.