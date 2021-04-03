First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.64% of First US Bancshares worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in First US Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 173,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First US Bancshares stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

