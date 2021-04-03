First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $42.39 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.

