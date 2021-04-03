First National Bank of South Miami Sells 111 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

