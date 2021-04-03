First National Bank of Omaha Takes $200,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $385.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.63 and a 200-day moving average of $359.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

