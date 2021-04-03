First National Bank of Omaha Sells 560 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $109.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

