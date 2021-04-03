First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 5,356 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

