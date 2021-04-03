First National Bank of Omaha Invests $271,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $486.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.