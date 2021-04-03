First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Splunk were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

SPLK stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

