First Foundation Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

FFWM stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,491 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,897.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.