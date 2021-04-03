First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA opened at $835.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $795.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.98 and a 12-month high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.