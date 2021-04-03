Fire Lotto Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $178,281.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

