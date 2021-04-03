Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Firan Technology Group stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

