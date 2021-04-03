FintruX Network Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 138.2% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $13,862.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00683017 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028191 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

