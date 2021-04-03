FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) Short Interest Update

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

FSRV stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90. FinServ Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Get FinServ Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in FinServ Acquisition by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 319,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in FinServ Acquisition by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,170,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,742 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $18,750,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.