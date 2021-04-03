Financial Review: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) & VMware (NYSE:VMW)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $421.72 million 42.12 -$175.52 million ($2.36) -123.02 VMware $10.81 billion 5.92 $6.41 billion $4.51 33.79

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -46.73% -343.82% -13.80% VMware 13.75% 27.10% 7.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MongoDB and VMware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 4 11 0 2.73 VMware 0 9 13 0 2.59

MongoDB currently has a consensus price target of $383.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.92%. VMware has a consensus price target of $169.84, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than VMware.

Risk & Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of VMware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VMware beats MongoDB on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect and operate their network; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, it offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that combines its compute, storage, and networking technologies with cloud management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management; pivotal cloud foundry, pivotal labs, and heptio, as well as pivotal application and pivotal container services; and VMware Carbon Black Cloud platform, AppDefense, and VMware Workspace ONE platform. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution; and SNC-Lavalin to provide digital collaboration platform for project delivery. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

