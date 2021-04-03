Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $217,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

