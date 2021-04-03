Field & Main Bank Has $35,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.