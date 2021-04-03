Field & Main Bank Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,071.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,803.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

