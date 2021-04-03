Field & Main Bank Has $154,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of COP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

