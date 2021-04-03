Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $112.20 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of -800.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,457,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

