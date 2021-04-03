Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.