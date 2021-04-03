Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 22,327 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,327 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 49,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 237,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

