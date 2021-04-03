Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Bank of America began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

