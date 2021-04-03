Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,623,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,320.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,523,913 shares of company stock worth $41,269,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

