Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of ProSight Global worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PROS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProSight Global by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ProSight Global by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 368,744 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ProSight Global by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ProSight Global by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

PROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist cut ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.47. ProSight Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

ProSight Global Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.