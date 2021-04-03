Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSB stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

