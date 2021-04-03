Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 36,443 Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BVH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $10,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $3,508,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

