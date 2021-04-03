Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 10,849 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,301,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after buying an additional 151,943 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,369 shares of company stock worth $919,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.