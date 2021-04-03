FairCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $29,940.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FairCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005587 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00096848 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

