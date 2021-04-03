EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 381,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $310.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

