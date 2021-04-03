Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $257.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Express has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Express will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Express by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

