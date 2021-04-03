Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Experian alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

EXPGY opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. Experian has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Experian (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.