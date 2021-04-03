ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 335,855 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335,855 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,458 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,875 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

