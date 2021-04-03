ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $675,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.72.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.75 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.