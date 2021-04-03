ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after buying an additional 471,555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,000,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after buying an additional 103,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.