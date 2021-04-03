ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 275.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $55,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

