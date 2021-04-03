ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post sales of $253.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.89 million and the highest is $254.46 million. ExlService posted sales of $245.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $3,503,493. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after buying an additional 89,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService stock opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $95.98.

ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

