Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) versus James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everest Re Group and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 James River Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus target price of $272.44, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. James River Group has a consensus target price of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.31%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Risk & Volatility

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Everest Re Group pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James River Group pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and James River Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 7.38% 5.19% 1.68% James River Group 6.37% 9.43% 1.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everest Re Group and James River Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.22 $1.01 billion $21.34 11.77 James River Group $907.13 million 1.57 $38.34 million $1.40 33.14

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats James River Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

