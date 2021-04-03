Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5,985.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Everest Re Group worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $79,119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 388,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,344 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

NYSE RE opened at $251.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.03. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $256.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

