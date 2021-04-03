Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

