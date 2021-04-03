Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $114,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Cigna by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cigna by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,646,000 after buying an additional 233,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $241.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,884,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

