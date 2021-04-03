Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 213.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

