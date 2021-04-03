Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 134.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.