Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,948.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $266.98 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.03.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.44.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

