Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.