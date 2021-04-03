Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

