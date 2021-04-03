Essentia (ESS) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and $991,390.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Essentia has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00679156 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028224 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.