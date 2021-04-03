Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.63.

ERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

ERO opened at C$21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.25. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$9.43 and a 12 month high of C$25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.56.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

