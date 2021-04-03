Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Sells $729,200.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

